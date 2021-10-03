Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,100 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the August 31st total of 355,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NETE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 148,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,802. The company has a market cap of $44.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Net Element has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Equities analysts expect that Net Element will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Net Element news, insider Steven Wolberg sold 43,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $468,495.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Ginsberg sold 4,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $48,963.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,368 shares of company stock worth $772,655. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Net Element by 132.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 99,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Net Element in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Net Element by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net Element in the second quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Net Element during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc provides solutions that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale, e commerce, and mobile devices. It operates through the following segments: North America Transaction Solutions, International Transaction Solutions, and Corporate Expenses & Eliminations.

