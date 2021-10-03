Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,100 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the August 31st total of 355,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NETE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 148,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,802. The company has a market cap of $44.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Net Element has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.
Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Equities analysts expect that Net Element will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Net Element by 132.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 99,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Net Element in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Net Element by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net Element in the second quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Net Element during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Net Element
Net Element, Inc provides solutions that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale, e commerce, and mobile devices. It operates through the following segments: North America Transaction Solutions, International Transaction Solutions, and Corporate Expenses & Eliminations.
