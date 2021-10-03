Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NBIX stock opened at $101.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average of $95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.73. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $84.77 and a 12-month high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

