Newscrypto (NWC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.39 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001819 BTC on major exchanges. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $131.34 million and $7.39 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00067326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00104316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00145401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,896.48 or 0.99791702 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.70 or 0.07087400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002566 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.