Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $24,544.96 and approximately $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars.

