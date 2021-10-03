Newton Price Reaches $0.0004 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Newton coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Newton has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $8.65 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00066787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00103776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00145194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,871.30 or 0.99833423 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,421.88 or 0.07136170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

