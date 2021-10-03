NewYork Exchange (NYE) Market Capitalization Tops $101.22 Million

NewYork Exchange (CURRENCY:NYE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One NewYork Exchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.28 or 0.00029337 BTC on exchanges. NewYork Exchange has a total market cap of $101.22 million and $968,656.00 worth of NewYork Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NewYork Exchange has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NewYork Exchange Coin Profile

NYE is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2019. NewYork Exchange’s total supply is 381,966,631 coins and its circulating supply is 7,090,060 coins. The official message board for NewYork Exchange is medium.com/@media_38301 . NewYork Exchange’s official website is www.nyecoin.io . NewYork Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nyecoin1

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYork Exchange utilizes the blockchain technology to create a financial integration between old classic stock and commodities market with the new trend of Crypto Trading platforms. The New York Exchange Coin is dedicated to using the smart contract feature of the Blockchain technology to raise and enhance investors to see the opportunities present in the stock market and commodities. NYE uses smart contracts and secure payment integration to facilitate transparent investments and perform all transactions efficiently through distributed processing.”

NewYork Exchange Coin Trading

