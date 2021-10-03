NEXT.coin Reaches One Day Volume of $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,016.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $568.04 or 0.01183024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.05 or 0.00449957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.94 or 0.00299772 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00023032 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001312 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00048002 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

