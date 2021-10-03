NextDAO (NAX) Market Cap Hits $3.00 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $305,318.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NextDAO

NAX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,152,987,828 coins and its circulating supply is 2,112,755,719 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

