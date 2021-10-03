Nexus (NXS) Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Nexus has a total market cap of $46.53 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001328 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nexus has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Nexus Coin Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 71,691,003 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Nexus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

