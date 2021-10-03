NFT (NFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.47 Million

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. NFT has a market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $42,445.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,719.58 or 0.45086086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00057435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.00280175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00118896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

