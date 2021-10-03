NFTify Achieves Market Capitalization of $732,851.67 (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $732,851.67 and approximately $27,869.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NFTify has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00066842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00104540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00145709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,842.56 or 0.99682228 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.84 or 0.07017059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002545 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTify using one of the exchanges listed above.

