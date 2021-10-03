NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,592 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of NICE worth $12,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,766,000 after buying an additional 797,892 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE opened at $278.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $211.25 and a one year high of $304.50.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.21.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

