Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Boosts Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.10% of Ballard Power Systems worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $756,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

BLDP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.04. 2,216,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974,814. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

