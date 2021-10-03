Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Boosts Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Nutrien by 63.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

Nutrien stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,686,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,014. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.85.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.