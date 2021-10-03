Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.6% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,961,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,887,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

