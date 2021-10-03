Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys 160,400 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 385.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,400 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 1.6% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $15,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.6% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE:CP traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.32. 6,292,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,324. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.