Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys 9,800 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 3.4% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $32,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

RY stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $99.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,317. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $106.40. The firm has a market cap of $142.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

