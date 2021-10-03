Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 1.3% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $13,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,260,000 after purchasing an additional 174,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after purchasing an additional 886,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,711,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,049,000 after purchasing an additional 124,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.78.

CNI stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,473. The firm has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

