Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $10.80 Million Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.08% of Shaw Communications worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 318.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

NYSE:SJR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. 163,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,555. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

