Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $11.08 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.93. The company had a trading volume of 38,482,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,607,463. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $240.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

