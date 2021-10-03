Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $12.81 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.3% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,146,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,029. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $299.60 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $414.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.47. The company has a market cap of $370.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

