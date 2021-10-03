Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.53. 5,861,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,628,653. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.31. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

