Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $312,443,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $171,053,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $53,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHPT stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.31. 15,686,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,468,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 2,720,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $63,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $2,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,366,151 shares of company stock worth $266,472,655 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

