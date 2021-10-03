Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $5.35 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.09% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 361.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $77.05. 349,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,139. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average of $74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

