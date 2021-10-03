Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,167,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 154.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 57,287 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.57. 9,881,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,739,551. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.07.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

