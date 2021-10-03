Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $7.74 Million Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.08% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,194,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,978,000 after buying an additional 2,164,319 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth $54,027,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 722,316 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,223,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,620,000 after purchasing an additional 434,143 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $16,238,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KL traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $40.97. 1,633,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,733. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $51.78.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.