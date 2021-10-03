Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $9.35 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $1,408,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,545 shares of company stock worth $6,759,218. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EA stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.59. 3,196,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,978. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

