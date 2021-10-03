Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after buying an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after buying an additional 1,400,573 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after buying an additional 940,963 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,827,000 after acquiring an additional 837,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,288.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $70,400,000 after acquiring an additional 767,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Barclays raised Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,787. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.43.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at $932,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,059. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

