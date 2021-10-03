Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned about 0.10% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $10,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,375,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,434,000 after acquiring an additional 147,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 752,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.04.

BEP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.72. 362,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.