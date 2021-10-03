Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Makes New $5.52 Million Investment in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 177,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of TELUS International (Cda) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 54.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 147.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 68,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 116.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 26,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

TELUS International (Cda) stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.81. 357,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,012. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion and a PE ratio of 57.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

