Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

NYSE APD traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $257.43. 876,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,492. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

