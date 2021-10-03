Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 16,000 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.13% of Ormat Technologies worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.34. 244,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,955. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.78 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

ORA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

