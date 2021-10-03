Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 18,000 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,304,000 after buying an additional 402,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,487 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,646,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,154,000 after purchasing an additional 115,481 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,132,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,596,000 after purchasing an additional 73,726 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,904,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.16. 2,748,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average is $96.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.