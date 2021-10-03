Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

VLO traded up $3.05 on Friday, hitting $73.62. 5,098,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,521. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

