Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,091,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,641,357. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

