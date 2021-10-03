Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases New Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,892,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Crown as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,548,000 after acquiring an additional 359,555 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Crown by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,242,000 after buying an additional 73,444 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 11.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after buying an additional 351,373 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Crown by 19.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,869,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,080,000 after buying an additional 300,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,388,000 after buying an additional 73,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,997. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.24 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on CCK. Truist Securities began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.94.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.