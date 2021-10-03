Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases Shares of 50,000 JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the second quarter worth $432,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 134,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPHY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.95. 496,278 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average is $51.97. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $56.51.

