Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.8% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,274,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,880. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $208.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.08.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

