Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 29,000 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,209,000 after buying an additional 2,108,547 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after buying an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,519 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,530,000 after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

