Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 29,700 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. reduced its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 154,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,991,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,555,000 after purchasing an additional 196,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIP traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 472,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average of $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 582.86%.

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

