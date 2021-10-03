Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 42,000 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.09% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,053,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,116,000 after acquiring an additional 69,249 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 26.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 210,540 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285,080 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 12.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 38,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 339,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.12. 22,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.62. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $49.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

