Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 6,500 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. decreased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 459,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 149,682.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 796,312 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 393,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $19.42. 3,570,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,175. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

