Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 7,000 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after buying an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,000,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $162,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.77.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.71. 6,861,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,757,824. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $115.43 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $145.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

