Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Trims Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,785,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Xylem by 13.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Xylem by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Xylem by 14.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

XYL traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $121.30. 1,472,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,109. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.95 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.95.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,784 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

