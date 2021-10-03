NKN (NKN) Achieves Market Cap of $230.26 Million

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, NKN has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One NKN coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a market capitalization of $230.26 million and $11.13 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00066761 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00088494 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00145696 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00103919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00145156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00017746 BTC.

About NKN

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NKN is nkn.org . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

