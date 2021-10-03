NOIA Network Trading Up 74% This Week (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular exchanges. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,415.66 or 0.44906193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00057139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.54 or 0.00265345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00118331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.