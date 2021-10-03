Nord Finance Market Cap Tops $5.16 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00004501 BTC on exchanges. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $471,619.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,401,551 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

