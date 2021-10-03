Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lowered its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,197,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 2.06% of Nordson worth $262,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,250,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,009. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

