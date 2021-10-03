NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $25.56 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLOK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

