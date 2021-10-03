NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $147,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,203,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,126. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

